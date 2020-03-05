Editor’s note: Judges awarded both of these wines a Gold Medal in the 2019 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition.
Radiance Winery
2015 Syrah, Lake Chelan, $38
Judges’ note: This family owned winery on the north shore of Lake Chelan, has crafted this delicious Syrah, which may well be the region’s signature red grape. This example offers aromas and flavors of saddle leather, plum, blackberry, a hint of oak, dark cherry and black pepper, a delicious, Old World-style that’s certain to be a big hit with Côte Rôtie fans.
Winery tasting room open noon to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday; hours vary seasonally
546 Klate Road, Manson
(509) 687-4142
Downtown Manson tasting room open 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; hours vary seasonally
71 Wapato Way, Manson
(509) 687-4142
Cave B Estate Winery
2018 Cave B Vineyards Roussanne, Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley, $27
Judges’ note: This white grape, often found in the northern Rhône Valley of France, doesn’t usually stand alone, so this is a special treat that reveals just how well suited Rhône varieties are for Washington. This example is loaded with aromas and flavors of pear, apple, spice, lemon, pineapple and more, all expertly balanced with bright acidity through the lengthy finish.
Winery tasting room open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; hours vary seasonally
348 Silica Road NW, Quincy
(509) 785-3500