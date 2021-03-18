Editor’s note: Judges for the 2020 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to these wines.
Bianchi Vineyards
2018 Miscela Rossa Red Blend, Columbia Valley, $28 (100 cases)
Judges’ notes: This young family-operated winery in East Wenatchee uses an Italian phrase for “red blend” on this melange that’s built upon the spicy French variety Mourvèdre. It is loaded with dark blue fruit, clove, white pepper and toast. A deft touch with the tannin management allows for an enjoyable finish of strawberry-rhubarb preserves. Enjoy with elk.
4210 10th St. SE, East Wenatchee
(360) 815-6167
Beaumont Cellars
2017 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Mountain, $42 (74 cases)
Judges’ notes: Some of the best examples of Washington Cab are coming from Shaw Vineyards Block 32, and Pete Beaumont has been a buyer of this fruit grown by Dick and Wendy Shaw, 2018 inductees into the Legends of Washington Wine Hall of Fame. The range of complexity and jammy structure helped this Cab stand out as barrel notes of caramel and vanilla don’t crowd out subtle nuances of raspberry leaf and orange oil. This is a wine for the cellar, but Beaumont also suggests enjoying it with umami foods high in fat.
8634 Road U NW, Quincy
(509) 717-8885
Succession Wines
2019 Semillon, Ancient Lakes of the Columbia Valley, $28 (82 cases)
Judges’ notes: There’s not enough of this lesser-known white Bordeaux grape featured by Washington state producers, so Brock Lindsay’s success here is rather exciting, but not surprising considering how remarkable other cool-climate varieties such as Riesling and Sauvignon Blanc fare in the cooler Ancient Lakes section of the Columbia Basin. Bosc pear, honeydew melon, honeysuckle and orange blossom aromas transcend into radiant flavors of Mandarin orange, nectarines and Asian pear. Skillful winemaking builds a full-bodied drink that’s juicy and balanced. Serve with scallops, prawns or lobster.
78 Swartout Road, Manson
(509) 888-7611