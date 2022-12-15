Editor’s note: Judges for the 2022 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to both of these wines.
Lone Point Cellars
2021 Estate Riesling, Columbia Valley, $26 (107 cases)
Judges’ notes: After more than 30 years as orchardists near the confluence of the Columbia and Okanogan rivers, Jim and Dana Divis have quickly established themselves as skilled winegrowers with an on-premise restaurant near Brewster. Jim’s work with his young Riesling vines is floral and fruity, offering sensations of apricot, pear, Pink Lady apple and honeydew melon that come together in bright and juicy fashion. “It delivers everything promised on the nose — a fruit basket with good balance. A very nice wine,” said one judge. Lone Point was awarded four gold medals, but this was the only one made from his nascent plantings. The rest were for red wines grown several hours downstream.
— 93 points
Call the winery or visit its website for current tasting room hours.
2018 Cabernet Sauvignon, Horse Heaven Hills, $45 (115 cases)
Judges’ notes: Much of the most famous Cabernet Sauvignon bottlings in Washington come from the constellation of vineyards planted near the Columbia River not far from McNary Dam. Seth Cohen — who handles the wine and cider production as co-owner of Archibald James — made a statement by investing in Horse Heaven Hills fruit for his young company’s first Cab. It’s an opulent effort, opening with aromas of sweet oak, cassis, blueberry preserves and pencil shavings. The currant and blueberry follow through onto the palate that’s jammy yet balanced, leading to a classic Cab finish of Bing cherry, vanilla extract and chocolate. It’s worth noting that Cohen also crafted the Wenatchee judging’s best-of-class Cab, albeit for a client.
— 92 points
Call the winery or visit its website for current tasting room hours.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone