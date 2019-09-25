Editor’s note: These wines were superlative winners in the 2019 North Central Wine Awards competition.
Best Red
Sigillo Cellars 2017 GSM, Columbia Valley, $35
Judges’ notes: This Snoqualmie-based winery also has a tasting room on the south shore of Lake Chelan, a good place to show off wines like this gem. This Mourvedre-heavy blend reveals just how delicious Rhone-style wines can be in Washington. Though Grenache only makes up a third of the blend, it stands out as a dominant part of the wine, revealing notes of bright red fruit, moist earthiness, plum, cherry and leather. This is a complete wine that needs to only age on your way home. (128 cases; 14.9% alc.)
Chelan tasting room open noon to 7 p.m. daily; hours change seasonally
2037 W. Woodin Ave.
(509) 888-5713
Best Rosé
Jones of Washington 2018 Rosé of Syrah, Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley, $14
Judges’ notes: Winemaker Victor Palencia has proven through the years to be a wizard with pink wines. This pink wine is no exception, thanks to rich aromas of cherries and raspberries, along with complex notes of peach and orange oil. It is bright and crisp on the midpalate, with a soft, juicy finish. (1,974 cases; 11.8% alc.)
Wenatchee tasting room open noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday
Pybus Public Market
7 N. Worthen St.
(509) 888-0809
Quincy tasting room open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday
Quincy Public Market
1004 F St. SW
(509) 787-8108