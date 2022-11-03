Editor’s note: Judges for the 2022 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Double Gold Medal status to both of these wines.
Cave B Estate Winery
2021 Marsanne, Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley, $27
Judges’ notes: The Bryan family established its Familigia Vineyards in 1980, and it continues to burnish its reputation for aromatic white wines — including those featuring varieties native to the Rhône Valley in southern France. While Marsanne played a supporting role in this year’s Best White Wine for Cave B, chef-turned-winemaker Freddy Arredondo cast it as the star here. Fanciful aromas of orange blossoms and marshmallow are enticing. Inside, tropical flavors hinting at POG juice are wrapped in a mouth-coating midpalate that’s made complex by the finish of quince, pear and fresh mint. It’s a white wine for red-wine lovers.
Rating: 95 points
Call the winery or visit its website for current tasting room hours.
348 Silica Road NW, Quincy
(509) 785-3500
14356 Woodinville-Redmond Road NE, Redmond
(425) 949-7152
Icicle Ridge Winery
2019 Petit Verdot, Washington State, $55 (108 cases)
Judges’ notes: The Wood family transitioned their pear orchards to grape vines not long after the apple growers did the same around Lake Chelan, but their red wine program went to another level when they began to pull from the Rattlesnake Hills above the Yakima Valley. This Petit Verdot from the winemaking triumvirate of the Wood brothers and alpinist Jens Holsten tames this traditional Bordeaux blender into a big and beautiful standalone that casts out notes of cherry, vanilla, baking spices and violets — holding your attention from sniff to sip to swallow.
Rating: 94 points
For current tasting room hours call the winery or visit its website.
8977 North Road, Peshastin
(509) 548-7019
920 Front St., Suite B2, Leavenworth
(509) 470-8738
821 Front St., Suite B, Leavenworth
(509) 548-6156
