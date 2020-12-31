Editor’s note: Judges for the 2020 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to these wines.
Jones of Washington
2016 Cabernet Franc, Wahluke Slope, $14.99 (672 cases)
Judges’ notes: Rarely do we find a Northwest Cab Franc offered at this price, and Victor Palencia’s bottling of it for the Jones family continues to bring back gold medals. There’s ripeness to the cherry, plum and cola as well as savory entry points with cured meat, dried herbs and cigar box. The solid structure includes a lasting hint of dried strawberry.
For current tasting room hours, call the winery or visit its website.
7 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee
(509) 888-0809
Quincy Public Market
1004 F St. SW, Quincy
(509) 787-8108
Tipsy Canyon Winery
2019 Chardonnay, Lake Chelan, $24 (77 cases)
Judges’ notes: This stainless-steel expression with Chardonnay by the Garvin family above Manson comes from across the lake at Rocky Pond’s Clos CheValle Vineyard. Charming aromas redolent of stone fruit are realized on the palate, where it is a juicy bite of ripe nectarine followed by a nibble of white peach skin. It’s a beautifully crafted Chardonnay and provides a nice contrast to their oak-influenced reserve Chardonnay.
For current tasting room hours, call the winery or visit its website.
270 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson
(509) 279-5540