Editor’s note: Judges awarded both of these wines a Gold Medal in the 2019 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition.

Benson Vineyards Estate Winery

2016 Encore, Lake Chelan, $38

Judges’ notes: This fascinating blend includes Bordeaux varieties, along with Syrah and Sangiovese. The resulting wine is loaded with flavors of strawberry, plum, red cherry, black tea and a hint of sweet oak, backed with bright acidity and firm but pliable tannins.

Benson Vineyards 2016 Encore red blend

Tasting room open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

754 Winesap Ave., Manson

(509) 687-0313

bensonvineyards.com

Milbrandt Vineyards

2018 Rosé, Columbia Valley, $15

Milbrandt Vineyards 2018 Rosé

Judges’ notes: This pink wine made from estate Syrah grapes unveils aromas and flavors of white pepper, plum, strawberry, all backed with bright acidity, perfect for any occasion, particularly involving barbecue and a warm Northwest evening.

Leavenworth tasting room open noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Sunday; 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; noon to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday

707 Highway 2, Unit D, Leavenworth

(509) 888-2236

milbrandtvineyards.com