Editor’s note:Judges for the 2021 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded high honors to both of these wines. The Tsillan Cellars wine earned Double Gold status, while the wine from Ryan Patrick Wines earned a Gold Medal.
Tsillan Cellars
2018 Estate Reserve Syrah, Lake Chelan, $40 (406 cases)
Judges’ notes: Five times in the 22-year history of the Platinum Judging, Dr. Bob Jankelson’s showpiece Tsillan Cellars has stood alongside the best in the Northwest for work with Syrah. Twice, they’ve earned a rare Double Platinum, so it’s no surprise that winemaker Ray Sandidge earned a double gold in Wenatchee for this reserve Syrah from the pioneering planting above the south shore of Lake Chelan. This is plush throughout as dark plum and blackberry notes are capped by dark cocoa powder and anise. The tannins are beautifully integrated, leaving space to appreciate the underlying minerality that makes for an elegant, well-crafted wine.
Ryan Patrick Wines 2020 Pinot Grigio, Columbia Valley, $15 (2,225 cases)
Judges notes: Canadian expat Kendall Mix is largely known for his work with red wines after his time at Chateau Ste. Michelle, Corliss, Goose Ridge and Cadaretta, but this year’s judging in Wenatchee once again proves his versatility, especially with Pinot Gris. For winery owner Butch Milbrandt’s RP brand, Mix blended fruit from Holmason Vineyard, a cooler site in the Yakima Valley, with Evergreen Vineyard — a historic Ancient Lakes setting for white wine viticulture — to produce another stylish white. There’s the telltale sign of Ancient Lakes fruit with the wet stone notes that ride right alongside a broad spectrum of tropical fruit and honeysuckle. The palate includes lemon chiffon pie on the front half, followed by a blend of Granny Smith apple skin and Key lime peel as those green-fruited elements ushered this wine to a gold medal.
