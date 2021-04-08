Editor’s note: Judges for the 2020 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to these wines. Both earned Best of Class status.
Cave B Estate Winery
2019 Viognier, Ancient Lakes of the Columbia Valley, $27 (111 cases)
Judges’ notes: Back in 1980, the Bryan family established the vines that would supply their first winery — Champs de Brionne — French for Bryan’s Fields. Their son-in-law, Freddy Arredondo, continues to flash his versatility as a winemaker, crafting a stellar example of Viognier, a rather fickle and often flabby white Rhône variety. There’s a basket full of stone fruit and under-ripe pineapple, creating a drink that’s quite stylish.
348 Silica Road, Quincy
(509) 785-3500
Silvara Cellars
2018 Malbec, Walla Walla Valley, $42 (200 cases)
Judges’ notes: Malbec ranked among the most competitive categories in this year’s judging, and Leavenworth vintner Gary Seidler’s entry emerged as the best. His traditional source for Malbec has been Summit View in the highly regarded SeVein project, and he didn’t skimp on the influence of barrel in the wine. That oak spice contributes a sense of luxury to the notes of blueberry, lavender and orange peel, a package wrapped up with a long ribbon of raspberry juice.
77 Stage Road, Leavenworth
(509) 548-1000