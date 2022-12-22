Editor’s note: Judges for the 2022 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to both of these wines.
Lake Chelan Winery
2019 Cabernet Franc, Columbia Valley, $48 (321 cases)
– 93 points
Judges’ notes: Manson winemaker Oscar Castillo made national headlines this summer when the Wapato Point Cellars 2018 Cabernet Franc — which he took across the finish line for founding winemaker Jonathon Kludt — won best of show at the prestigious Sunset International Wine Competition in California. This 2019 Cab Franc for LCW also achieved gold status at Sunset, and it’s easy to see why. There are the herbal qualities one often expects with this Bordeaux grape, as well as black raspberry, cardamom, clove and cinnamon — giving it a charming blend of Middle Eastern spices. Its rustic, food-friendly nature makes it a natural for the Grilled Portobello Mushroom Burger at the Williams family’s BBQ in the Vineyard.
Judges’ notes: The Royal Slope has emerged as an ideal growing region for Malbec, the red Bordeaux grape that’s helped make Argentina famous on the international wine scene. Here, Terry Burke and his family produced another stunning example of Malbec. It comes as no surprise considering the Burke Vineyard 2015 Syrah won best of show at the 2021 North Central Washington Wine Awards. Their Malbec is remarkably expressive with black currant, Marionberry, cigar box tones and barrel influence — hinting at vanilla, toasted almond and cardamom. There’s blue fruit juiciness, slaty tannins and a lingering finish of a Mounds Bar, making for a complete experience and a wine of depth. Alas, it’s a product from one of the smallest lots in the competition, so those who snooze, will lose out.
