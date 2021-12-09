Editor’s note: Judges for the 2021 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to both of these wines.
WineGirl Wines
2018 Reserve Cabernet Franc, Columbia Valley
Judges’ notes: Angela Jacobs was drawn to the Northwest wine industry by a friend who worked at historic Columbia Winery in Woodinville. Her background as a University of Washington science student and then a chemist in the pharmaceutical industry paved her path to winemaking. Her work here with Cabernet Franc is as buxom as the characters that adorn the regionally inspired labels on her bottles. Bold notes of black cherry and blackberry are joined by a whiff of smoke and a leafiness that will appeal to Francophiles. It’s a big wine with a rewarding finish that will continue to evolve and reveal itself more completely in the cellar.
For current tasting room hours, call the winery or visit its website.
2020 Chardonnay, Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley, $25 (210 cases)
Judges’ notes: Chardonnay has long been a cherished variety at the Bryan family’s Familigia Vineyard on the 103 acres that surround their tasting room, and their son-in-law, Freddy Arredondo, struck gold with two examples of Chardonnay. This lightly oaked version is loaded with tropical notes and bursting with juicy fruit. Its hedonistic finish includes a slice of lychee nut.
For current tasting room hours call the winery or visit its website.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.