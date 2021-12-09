Purchase Access

Editor’s note: Judges for the 2021 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to both of these wines.

WineGirl Wines

2018 Reserve Cabernet Franc, Columbia Valley

Wine Girl Wines_2018 Cabernet Franc.jpg

Wine Girl Wines 2018 Reserve Cabernet Franc

Judges’ notes: Angela Jacobs was drawn to the Northwest wine industry by a friend who worked at historic Columbia Winery in Woodinville. Her background as a University of Washington science student and then a chemist in the pharmaceutical industry paved her path to winemaking. Her work here with Cabernet Franc is as buxom as the characters that adorn the regionally inspired labels on her bottles. Bold notes of black cherry and blackberry are joined by a whiff of smoke and a leafiness that will appeal to Francophiles. It’s a big wine with a rewarding finish that will continue to evolve and reveal itself more completely in the cellar.

For current tasting room hours, call the winery or visit its website.

222 E. Wapato Way, Manson

(509) 293-9679

217 8th St., Leavenworth

(509) 393-4125

winegirlwines.com

Cave B Estate Winery

2020 Chardonnay, Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley, $25 (210 cases)

Cave B_2020 Chardonnay.jpg

Cave B Estate Winery 2020 Chardonnay

Judges’ notes: Chardonnay has long been a cherished variety at the Bryan family’s Familigia Vineyard on the 103 acres that surround their tasting room, and their son-in-law, Freddy Arredondo, struck gold with two examples of Chardonnay. This lightly oaked version is loaded with tropical notes and bursting with juicy fruit. Its hedonistic finish includes a slice of lychee nut.

For current tasting room hours call the winery or visit its website.

348 Silica Road NW, Quincy

(509) 785-3500

caveb.com

