Sigillo Cellars
2019 Petit Verdot, Wahluke Slope, $42 (148 cases)
92 points
Judges’ comments: One of the oldest commercial plantings in Washington state is Rosebud Vineyards, and the multi-generation site east of the town of Mattawa is the go-to source for the Seal family’s varieties that demand ample heat. Petit Verdot, traditionally used as a blending grape in Bordeaux, stands broadly on its own at Sigillo Cellars. It comes with aromas and flavors of coffee, Bing cherry and elderberry jam, which make for a pleasantly heavy midpalate capped by a burst of black currant.
2037 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan
(509) 888-5713
8086 Railroad Ave., Snoqualmie
(425) 292-0754
Cave B Estate Winery
2021 Dry Rosé, Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley, $24 (480 cases)
92 points
Judges’ comments: The rosé category at this year’s North Central Washington Wine Awards was particularly strong, and this work with Cabernet Sauvignon ranked among the best. Aromas hint at dark strawberry and Rainier cherries, and those fruits make their way onto the palate with concentration. And yet, there’s ample acidity to provide balance and create a pleasing mouthfeel. It was among the five gold medals won by Freddy Arredondo, a showing that spanned red wine, white wine and this rosé.
348 Silica Road NW, Quincy
(509) 785-3500
14356 Woodinville-Redmond Road NE, Redmond
(425) 949-7152
