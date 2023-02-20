Editor's note: Judges for the 2022 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold medal status to both of these wines.

Sigillo Petit Verdot

Sigillo Cellars 2019 Petit Verdot

Sigillo Cellars

Cave B Estate Dry Rose

Cave B Estate Winery 2021 Dry Rose'


Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?