Editor’s note: Judges awarded both of these wines a Double Gold Medal in the 2019 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition.
Ancestry Cellars 2016 Reunion Chardonnay, Lake Chelan, $27
Judges’ note: This is a delicious, cool climate Chardonnay that is loaded with aromas and flavors of starfruit, melon, mild lemon, loads of minerality, all backed with bright acidity and a long, smooth finish.
Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery 2015 Malbec, Columbia Valley, $43
Judges’ note: Washington Malbec can be so interesting, and this Wenatchee winery has crafted a beauty with aromas and flavors of spicy blue fruit backed with full, dark flavors that give way to a long, full finish.
