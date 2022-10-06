Editor’s note: Judges for the 2022 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Double Gold Medal status to both of these wines.
Errant Cellars
2018 Henry’s Red, Columbia Valley, $25 (55 cases)
Judges’ notes: Two years ago, work with Merlot led to one of the four gold medals that Megan Couture-Bates earned during the North Central Washington Wine Awards. Here, the Quincy winemaker scores big with the wine that might mean the most to her — a Merlot-led blend named for her late grandfather, Henry Neumann, an engineer who worked on the Columbia Basin Project. The remarkably priced small-lot release, the equivalent of just two barrels, is dark, dense and a bit hedonistic with its qualities of black cherry, Damson plum jam and blackberry cobbler. “The nose is so good, and the components amplify the Merlot, making for a nice and full mouthfeel,” according to one of the three judges to award it a gold medal.
Call the winery or visit its website for current tasting room hours.
15 B St. SE, Quincy
(509) 289-9422
Malaga Springs Winery
2016 Cabernet Franc, Washington State, $30 (125 cases)
Judges’ notes: Allen Mathews can look back upon the 2016 vintage with fondness as it helped him bring back a fistful of gold medals from competitions throughout the Northwest for his work with red wine. The graduate of Oregon State University’s microbiology program doubled up on his 2016 Cab Franc, which offers nice notes of violets, green pepper, strawberry and cranberry. Its spicy and peppery approach does not get lost amid the tannin structure that’s taut but not overwhelming as a finish of cassis allows the wine to achieve balance.
Rating: 95 points
Call the winery or visit its website for current tasting room hours.
345 Cathedral Rock Road, Malaga
(509) 679-0152
