Editor’s note: Judges awarded both of these wines a Double Gold Medal in the 2019 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition.
Ancestry Cellars 2015 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Mountain, $49
Judges’ note: This Woodinville winery with a tasting room on the north shore of Lake Chelan, has crafted a bold, sturdy red using grapes from this ridge on the eastern edge of the Yakima Valley. This big red is loaded with notes of bittersweet chocolate, dried cherries and blue fruit, backed by silky tannins and beautiful complexity. A beautiful wine with well-integrated complexity throughout.
Manson tasting room open noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Monday and Thursday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; hours vary seasonally
50 Wapato Way, Manson
(509) 741-9006
Jones of Washington 2017 Reserve Chardonnay, Columbia Valley, $25
Judges’ note: This glorious wine earned best white wine in this year’s Cascadia International Wine Competition. Aromas of tropical fruit, Granny Smith apples, lemongrass, all backed by fresh, clean acidity shows grace and depth often missing in Chardonnay.
Wenatchee tasting room open noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday
Pybus Public Market, 7 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee
(509) 888-0809
Quincy tasting room open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday
Quincy Public Market, 1004 F St. SW, Quincy
(509) 787-8108