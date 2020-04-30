Editor’s note: Judges awarded both of these wines a Gold Medal in the 2019 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition.
Basel Cellars
2014 Inspired, Columbia Valley, $48
Judges’ note: This is an interesting blend from a destination winery based in Walla Walla. It’s a blend of Merlot, Cabernet Franc and Grenache. The denseness of the Bordeaux varieties balances the fruit-forward nature of the Rhône grape to provide complex notes of cocoa powder, ripe blackberry and blueberry backed by bright acidity and firm tannins.
Cave B Estate Winery
2018 Cave B Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc, Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley, $25
Judges’ note: Using estate grapes from the western edge of the Ancient Lakes, winemaker Freddy Arredondo has crafted this lovely white with aromas of tropical fruit, lime zest and grapefruit, followed by dusty flavors of minerals, citrus, ripe apple and herbs, all backed with pleasing acidity. It’s a perfect wine to go with grilled salmon, baked potatoes or pasta with a white sauce.