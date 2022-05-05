Editor’s note:Judges for the 2021 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to both of these wines.
Benson Vineyards Estate Winery
2017 Rhythm red blend, Lake Chelan, $28 (375 cases)
Judges’ notes: This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Benson family establishing their 28-acre vineyard at the expense of apple orchards, and the trio of gold medals in the 2021 judging indicates the winemaking is in capable hands with Jared McGuffin. Here’s a melodic blend of Sangiovese (43%), Cabernet Franc (25%), Cabernet Sauvignon (19%) and Syrah that showcases the red fruit tones of the lead Italian grape. Strawberry, cranberry and white pepper make for a spicy red wrapped around a suave structure that finishes with the juicy flourish one relishes in a Super Tuscan-styled wine.
Judges’ notes: Hill Vineyard is the site of choice for Oscar Castillo, and the longtime Chelan-area brewmaster/cidermaker who gained winemaking experience working with Ray Sandidge hits all the bases with this Tempranillo. Ripe blackberry and black cherry gather up sweet spice, toast and bittersweet chocolate from the oak. Notes of flint and cherry pit in the end add to the subtlety of this age-worthy red that’s incredibly versatile with a wide range of tapas.
