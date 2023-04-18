Editor’s note: Judges for the 2022 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold medal status to both of these wines.
Kludt Family Winery
2019 Reserve Malbec, Columbia Valley, $65 (253 cases)
91 points
Judges’ notes: The reserve tier of Lake Chelan Winery serves as an enduring tribute to the family of orchardists who helped lead the Chelan Valley’s partial transition to viticulture and winemaking. As is often expected with a reserve program, there’s a wealth of barrel influence surrounding this Malbec, yet those toasted oak and vanilla notes serve as accents to the dark blue fruit profile and rub of sage. It’s sumptuous and lengthy with Bing cherry and blackberry arriving early and staying late.
Call the winery or visit its website for current tasting room hours.
Judges’ notes: Founding winemaker Mike Seal recently dialed in on two ideal regions for Merlot — renowned Red Mountain, home to 35-year-old Artz-planted E&E Shaw Vineyard, and historic Bacchus Vineyard, a Sagemoor Farms site in the recently established White Bluffs American Viticultural Area. This bottling ranks among the most approachable reds at Sigillo Cellars, delivering notes of black cherry and cassis amid silky tannins and a finish of marionberry.
