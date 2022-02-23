Purchase Access

Editor’s note: Judges for the 2021 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to both of these wines.

Archibald James Wine and Cider

2018 Merlot, Yakima Valley, $30 (75 cases)

Archibald James_2018 Merlot.jpg

Archibald James Wine and Cider 2018 Merlot

Judges’ notes: Enology professor Seth Cohen left North Carolina after being recruited to North Central Washington by friends Bryan Noyd and Jason Schilling to oversee the wine and cider portfolios of Archibald James, starting with the 2018 vintage. Approachability seems to be a hallmark of Cohen’s winemaking, particularly with red Bordeaux varieties. This Merlot brings hints of black cherry, raspberry, chai spices and even Jolly Rancher grape candy. The structure is broad and elegant, back by the weight one expects from Washington Merlot and an engaging juiciness in the finish reminiscent of cranberry cocktail and Rainier cherry. One of the judges simply said, “I love this wine.” The producer enjoys their Merlot with caprese salad, carpaccio or fresh pasta.

For current tasting room hours, call the winery or visit its website.

617 Front St., Leavenworth

(509) 255-3796

archibaldjames.com

Rio Vista Wines 2019 Chardonnay, Columbia Valley, $22 (115)

Rio Vista Wines_2019 Chardonnay.jpg

Rio Vista Wines 2019 Chardonnay

Judges’ notes: Second-generation winemaker John Little Jr. draws from Chardonnay grown a stone’s throw from the Columbia River just downstream from Wells Dam and northeast of Chelan Falls. The results are flashy from start to finish, opening with ripe stone fruit and slightly underripe pineapple ahead of the hint of rain-slicked concrete. The discreet use of French oak accounts for the slice of brioche, and the creaminess on the midpalate transitions into a juicy and spritely finish of Granny Smith apple.

For current tasting room hours call the winery or visit its website.

24415 Highway 97, Chelan

(509) 682-9713

224 E. Wapato Way, Manson

(509) 687-1179

riovistawines.com

