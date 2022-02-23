Editor’s note:Judges for the 2021 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to both of these wines.
Archibald James Wine and Cider
2018 Merlot, Yakima Valley, $30 (75 cases)
Judges’ notes: Enology professor Seth Cohen left North Carolina after being recruited to North Central Washington by friends Bryan Noyd and Jason Schilling to oversee the wine and cider portfolios of Archibald James, starting with the 2018 vintage. Approachability seems to be a hallmark of Cohen’s winemaking, particularly with red Bordeaux varieties. This Merlot brings hints of black cherry, raspberry, chai spices and even Jolly Rancher grape candy. The structure is broad and elegant, back by the weight one expects from Washington Merlot and an engaging juiciness in the finish reminiscent of cranberry cocktail and Rainier cherry. One of the judges simply said, “I love this wine.” The producer enjoys their Merlot with caprese salad, carpaccio or fresh pasta.
Rio Vista Wines 2019 Chardonnay, Columbia Valley, $22 (115)
Judges’ notes: Second-generation winemaker John Little Jr. draws from Chardonnay grown a stone’s throw from the Columbia River just downstream from Wells Dam and northeast of Chelan Falls. The results are flashy from start to finish, opening with ripe stone fruit and slightly underripe pineapple ahead of the hint of rain-slicked concrete. The discreet use of French oak accounts for the slice of brioche, and the creaminess on the midpalate transitions into a juicy and spritely finish of Granny Smith apple.
