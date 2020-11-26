Editor’s note: Judges for the 2020 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Double Gold Medal status to both these wines.
Ancestry Cellars
2019 Le Cortège Chenin Blanc, Columbia Valley, $22 (121 cases)
Judges’ notes: Early on, this grape native to the Loire Valley in France played a significant role in the Washington wine industry. Thanks to efforts such as this one by Manson winemaker Jason Morin, Chenin is making a comeback. A change in sourcing to Riverview Vineyard near Desert Aire has been integral, allowing him to capture charming accents of white peach, jasmine and white pepper. Perfect acidity and a fascinating sense of minerality lead to a bright finish of Asian pear.
50 Wapato Way, Suite B, Manson
(509) 741-9006
Martin-Scott Winery
2017 Grace’s Graciano, Horse Heaven Hills, $36 (75 cases)
Judges’ notes: Spanish grapes continue to make inroads across the Washington wine industry, and this Rioja variety traditionally blended with Tempranillo is one of the few that owner/grower/winemaker Mike Scott doesn’t source from his own scenic vineyard in East Wenatchee, but he names this for his granddaughter, Grace. The 2015 vintage of this wine came back from the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition wearing a double gold medal, so its brilliance here was no surprise. Deep blackcurrant, blackberry and thyme aromas are carried across the silky palate with a trail of chocolate syrup and a balancing injection of pomegranate. Enjoy with stuffed peppers and hearty stews.
3400 10th St. SE, East Wenatchee
(509) 885-5485