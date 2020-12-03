Editor’s note: Judges for the 2020 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Double Gold Medal status to these wines. Both wines also earn Best of Class status in their category.
Crayelle Cellars 2018 Gabriel’s Horn, Columbia Valley, $31 (165 cases)
Judges’ notes: Ivy League product Craig Mitrakul, a Cornell grad, shines again with his proprietary blend of Cabernet Sauvignon (59%) and Syrah (41%) that ranks among the most delicious of its kind currently on the market in Washington. There’s a never-ending explosion of blackberry, huckleberry and blueberry, backed by tannins akin to Baker’s chocolate and stitched together with a boysenberry finish that’s stupendous. One judge gave it a “gold plus” rating, meaning it ranked among the best wines they’d ever tasted.
Stemilt Creek Winery 2019 Sweet Adelaide Riesling, Columbia Valley, $15 (293 cases)
Judges’ notes: Last year, the Mathison family brought on Seth Cohen from Appalachian State University to oversee their winemaking operation, and this shows that he’s hit the ground running in Washington state where the standards for Riesling are world-class. This example is akin to walking through a Wenatchee Valley orchard as gorgeous peach and Bosc pear aromas are joined by orange blossom and pineapple. Those are carried through onto the palate where the brilliant brightness of Mandarin orange acidity balances the sugar of this off-dry example.
