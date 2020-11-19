Editor’s note: Judges for the 2020 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Double Gold Medal status to these wines. Both wines also earn Best of Class status in their category.
Errant Cellars 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon, Wahluke Slope, $24 (68 cases)
Judges’ notes: Any time someone earns a Best of Class award with Cabernet Sauvignon, the most important variety in Washington, it commands attention. Megan Couture deserves that for her work with this Cab off the Wahluke Slope that received a unanimous vote for gold among the judging panel. The nose of blackberry and blackcurrant includes pinches of violet and white pepper. Pleasing herbs and spices come through on the palate behind those blackberries and mocha. It’s well-balanced, delicious and complex.
15 B St. SE, Quincy
(509) 794-2030
Benson Vineyards 2019 Chardonnay, Lake Chelan, $21 (370 cases)
Judges’ notes: One of the state’s most picturesque vineyards is home to one of the region’s top expressions of America’s most popular grape variety. There’s amazing freshness to the nose of fruit cocktail with orange, pineapple, pear and lime, and the light approach of oak and low profile of alcohol lifts the beautiful flavors of nectarine, Bosc pear and pineapple, making for a stellar example of Northwest Chardonnay.
754 Winesap Ave., Manson
(509) 687-0313, Ext. 106