Editor’s note: Judges awarded both of these wines a Gold Medal in the 2019 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition.

Horan Estates Winery 2015 Mike Horan Merlot

Horan Estates Winery

2015 Mike Horan Merlot, Columbia Valley, $28

Judges’ note: This is named for prize-winning apple grower Mike Horan, and it’s a winner in its own right, with hints of sagebrush and dusty herbs. Its earthy feel is backed with juicy flavors of dried red currant, sweet oak and berries leading to a spicy finish.

Tasting room open noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

15 Second St., Suite 101, Wenatchee

(509) 679-0554

horanestateswinery.com

Baroness Cellars 2013 Petit Verdot

Baroness Cellars

2013 Petite Verdot, Yakima Valley, $45

Judges’ note: This winery in the Bavarian-themed town of Leavenworth consistently crafts wine of strength and flair, no less with this up-and-coming Bordeaux variety. This is a classic Northwest example with notes of ripe blackberry, pomegranate and tobacco leaf. Classic black currant notes are well balanced with tons of dark fruit and bold structure. A well-made wine that should go well or pair now with grilled meats.

Tasting room open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday

219 8th St., Leavenworth

(509) 548-7600