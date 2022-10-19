Editor’s note: Judges for the 2022 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Double Gold Medal status to both of these wines.
Chris Daniel Winery
2018 Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley, $37 (97 cases)
Judges’ notes: Quincy High alum Chris Stewart works in the cellar of famed Girard Winery in the Napa Valley, yet he collaborates with his father, Michael, to produce some of the Northwest’s most stylish red wines back home — doing so along Highway 283 in the Columbia Basin. Historically, they’ve pulled from the Royal Slope and the Wahluke Slope for their Cab, and this four-barrel production fits their award-winning profile. Classic tones of cassis, dark cherry and plum pick up a rub of mint as silky tannins and blackberry juice only begin to describe the über-long finish.
Rating: 95 points
Call the winery or visit its website for current tasting room hours.
2743 Highway 283 N., Quincy
(509) 398-1417
chrisdaniel.wine
Chateau Faire Le Pont
2018 Grenache, Columbia Valley, $42.99 (120 cases) 94 points
Judges’ notes: He’s merited Platinum awards and gold medals for his work with Mourvèdre and the Rhône-inspired GSM blend he labels as “Provence,” so it’s no surprise when Wenatchee winemaker Doug Brazil’s stand-alone bottling of Grenache was unveiled as unanimous gold medal winner. It’s quite charming with a nose of strawberry candy, fresh mint and toasted cinnamon bark, followed by Bing cherry and golden raspberry flavors. The structure features juicy acidity across the top of adroitly managed tannins, and it’s finished with a pinch of anise. “It’s a nice ambassador for the grape’s drinkability,” a judge noted.
Rating: 94 points
For current tasting room hours call the winery or visit its website.
1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee
(509) 667-9463
636 Front St., Leavenworth
(509) 888-2108
