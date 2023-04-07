Judges’ notes: Michael Thiede opened the Wahluke Slope’s first winery tasting room in 2007, the same year that the federal government established the growing region as an American Viticultural Area and a decade after he planted his vineyard west of Mattawa. He’s operated a satellite tasting room in Tacoma since 2013, and his work with this lesser-known Bordeaux red deserves a prominent spot on the bar at both locations. The expressive five-barrel lot exudes oak tones of crème brûlée, nutmeg and cinnamon that leave room for rose petal and mint. There’s a stream of fruit on the nicely balanced palate, leading with cherry compote and elderberry, backed by cracked black peppercorns and the sweet herbs that Carm lovers adore. “What’s not to like?” one judge asked rhetorically.
2019 Rosé of Sangiovese Tribute, Columbia Valley, $25 (200 cases)
91 points
Judges’ notes: The 2019 vintage was the first for winemaker Mike Scott without his wife, Judi, who passed away less than five months after their 50th wedding anniversary. Her chemistry background made her a key component in the cellar, yet her spirit lives on in wines such as this rosé. It brings thoughts of a Wenatchee Valley orchard with branches sagging from the weight of peaches and apricots. Underlying notes of strawberry, banana and Rainier cherry pick up a touch of cinnamon, making for a juicy and spicy farewell. The Scott family donates a portion of sales from each bottle of their Tribute rosé to the Confluence Health Foundation, a touching campaign that has raised more than $12,000.
