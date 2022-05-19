Editor’s note:Judges for the 2021 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to both of these wines.
Sigillo Cellars
2019 Relativity, Columbia Valley, $32 (315 cases)
Judges’ notes: Five of the primary red Rhône varieties — led by Mourvèdre — historically make up the foundation of this proprietary blend, and the warm Wahluke Slope is the source for most of the bottling, which came within a whisker of a unanimous double gold medal. A basket full of purple fruit, lavender and violet comes with a real sense of Mourvèdre earthiness. Smoked cured meat, a squirt of Marionberry juice and pinches of pepper and allspice make for an elegant, rich and winsome wine.
For current tasting room hours call the winery or visit its website.
2018 Syrah, Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley, $30 (240 cases)
Judges’ notes: The gold rush by Cave B in this year’s judging included this bright example of a cool-climate Syrah from the cellar of Freddy Arredondo and his family’s vines. It’s loaded with huckleberry, blueberry and Bing cherry and includes a wonderful spice blend of nutmeg and cinnamon. The structure receives a great lift from blueberry juiciness and finishes with tobacco. The Arredondos serve this with Duck Confit or a hearty pasta with a cream sauce featuring pancetta, sautéed oysters and morel mushrooms.
For current tasting room hours call the winery or visit its website.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.