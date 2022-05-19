Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Editor’s note: Judges for the 2021 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to both of these wines.

Sigillo Cellars

2019 Relativity, Columbia Valley, $32 (315 cases)

Sigillo_2018 Relativity.jpg

Sigillo Cellars 2018 Relativity

Judges’ notes: Five of the primary red Rhône varieties — led by Mourvèdre — historically make up the foundation of this proprietary blend, and the warm Wahluke Slope is the source for most of the bottling, which came within a whisker of a unanimous double gold medal. A basket full of purple fruit, lavender and violet comes with a real sense of Mourvèdre earthiness. Smoked cured meat, a squirt of Marionberry juice and pinches of pepper and allspice make for an elegant, rich and winsome wine.

For current tasting room hours call the winery or visit its website.

2037 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan

(509) 888-5713

sigillocellars.com

Cave B Estate Winery

2018 Syrah, Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley, $30 (240 cases)

Cave B_2018 Syrah.jpg

Cave B Estate Winery 2018 Syrah

Judges’ notes: The gold rush by Cave B in this year’s judging included this bright example of a cool-climate Syrah from the cellar of Freddy Arredondo and his family’s vines. It’s loaded with huckleberry, blueberry and Bing cherry and includes a wonderful spice blend of nutmeg and cinnamon. The structure receives a great lift from blueberry juiciness and finishes with tobacco. The Arredondos serve this with Duck Confit or a hearty pasta with a cream sauce featuring pancetta, sautéed oysters and morel mushrooms.

For current tasting room hours call the winery or visit its website.

348 Silica Road NW, Quincy

(509) 785-3500

caveb.com



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?