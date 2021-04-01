Editor’s note: Judges for the 2020 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to these wines.
Goose Ridge Estate Vineyards 2016 Vireo Red Wine, Columbia Valley, $42 (444 cases) Judges’ notes: A decade ago, the 2006 vintage of this wine made Wine Spectator’s Top 100 for 2010. Back then, the blend by Charlie Hoppes was Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah and Merlot, and Andrew Wilson used the same three varieties for his third example of Vireo since he arrived as winemaker in 2014. His use of Merlot in particular adds cellar-worthy structure to the melange of black cherry and blackcurrant, which are alongside sweet herbs, hints of spice rack and lingering blueberry juiciness. For current tasting room hours, call the winery or visit its website. 920 Front St., Unit B3, Leavenworth (509) 470-8676 gooseridge.com
Siren Song Wines 2019 Belle Tavel Rosé, Wahluke Slope, $30 (138 cases) Judges’ notes: A part of Siren’s reserve tier by Kevin Brown, his inspiration for this rosé of Grenache came while touring the Provence region of France with his chef/wife Holly, where they dined on escargot and grilled fish. He produces his own take on the wines of Tavel — the region of Rhône dedicated to the rosé — with fruit from across the lake at Amos Rome Vineyards. It is brilliantly crisp and salivating with hints of tropical fruit, pink strawberry, tangerine zest and white peach. Suggested pairings include a summer salad with fresh strawberries and balsamic-glazed pecans. For current tasting room hours, call the winery or visit its website. 635 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan (509) 888-4657 sirensongwines.com
Editor’s note: Judges for the 2020 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to these wines.
Goose Ridge Estate Vineyards
2016 Vireo Red Wine, Columbia Valley, $42 (444 cases)
Judges’ notes: A decade ago, the 2006 vintage of this wine made Wine Spectator’s Top 100 for 2010. Back then, the blend by Charlie Hoppes was Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah and Merlot, and Andrew Wilson used the same three varieties for his third example of Vireo since he arrived as winemaker in 2014. His use of Merlot in particular adds cellar-worthy structure to the melange of black cherry and blackcurrant, which are alongside sweet herbs, hints of spice rack and lingering blueberry juiciness.
For current tasting room hours, call the winery or visit its website.
920 Front St., Unit B3, Leavenworth
(509) 470-8676
Siren Song Wines
2019 Belle Tavel Rosé, Wahluke Slope, $30 (138 cases)
Judges’ notes: A part of Siren’s reserve tier by Kevin Brown, his inspiration for this rosé of Grenache came while touring the Provence region of France with his chef/wife Holly, where they dined on escargot and grilled fish. He produces his own take on the wines of Tavel — the region of Rhône dedicated to the rosé — with fruit from across the lake at Amos Rome Vineyards. It is brilliantly crisp and salivating with hints of tropical fruit, pink strawberry, tangerine zest and white peach. Suggested pairings include a summer salad with fresh strawberries and balsamic-glazed pecans.
For current tasting room hours, call the winery or visit its website.
635 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan
(509) 888-4657