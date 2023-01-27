Editor’s note:Judges for the 2022 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to both of these wines.
Chris Daniel Winery
2018 Petite Sirah, Columbia Valley, $32 (69 cases)
92 points
Judges’ notes: Basin irrigation specialist Michael Stewart helped the Milbrandt family with their early vineyard plantings on the Wahluke Slope. Those connections have granted him access to Milbrandt sites such as Northridge, a vineyard that has allowed Chris Stewart to gain acclaim as one of Washington’s top talents with Petite Sirah. His bottling of the bold red Rhône grape led to two Platinum Awards in the past three years, and seems poised for similar acclaim this fall, evidenced by this gold medal in Wenatchee. Consumers can expect a dusty nose of dark purple fruit and a mouth-coating of huckleberry jam and cherries enrobed in dark chocolate. There’s a purity to the profile, which somehow manages to strike a balance among the oak, acidity and substantial plum-skin tannins without grabbing your teeth.
Call the winery or visit its website for current tasting room hours.
2743 Highway 283 N., Quincy
(509) 398-1417
chrisdaniel.wine
Eagle Creek Winery
2020 Unfiltered Chardonnay/Pinot Grigio, Columbia Valley, $38 (124 cases)
92 points
Judges’ notes: He’s into his second decade as winemaker at Eagle Creek, but Paul Sharpe’s wine career included a dozen years working for an international wine distributor in New York. There’s a sense of Europe with his brisk blend of Chardonnay and Pinot Gris, which hints at rose petals, minerality, starfruit and Van cherries. Look for it at the winery on Eagle Creek Road, five miles outside of Leavenworth, and at the d’Vinery tasting room in downtown Leavenworth.
Call the winery or visit its website for current tasting room hours.
