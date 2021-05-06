Editor’s note: Judges for the 2020 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to these wines.
Malaga Springs Winery
2019 Syrah Rosé, Columbia Valley, $22 (75 cases)
Judges’ notes: Over the years, Al and Kathy Mathews have won gold medals with different styles of rosé, including one with Sangiovese and as well as their fan-favorite AlyKat blend. Using red Rhône varieties to create a rosé is increasingly popular in the Northwest, so it’s no surprise to see Malaga Springs bring home some gold using Syrah. The theme revolves around strawberry cobbler and Rainier cherry as lemon zest and a scrape of orange peel combine for a juicy drink with a downright delicious finish that’s delightfully long.
For current tasting room hours, call the winery or visit its website.
3450 Cathedral Rock Road, Malaga
(509) 679-0152
Siren Song Wines
2016 Beijo – Siren’s Reserve, Lake Chelan, $42 (210 cases)
Judges’ notes: The Brown family’s Siren of the Lake Vineyard along South Lakeshore Road produced the nine barrels of juice for this straightforward blend of Merlot (50%) and Syrah (50%) that proffers remarkable complexity. Bing cherry, cassis and blueberry pie notes come with mint leaf, lavender and chocolate amid a mouthwatering mouthfeel. Suggested pairings include grilled raspberry and balsamic-glazed lamb chops.
635 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan
(509) 888-4657