Editor’s note: Judges for the 2021 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to both of these wines.
Cave B Estate Winery 2018 Syrah, Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley, $30 (240 cases)
Judges’ notes: The gold rush by Cave B in the 2021 judging included this bright example of a cool-climate Syrah from the cellar of Freddy Arredondo and his family’s vines. It’s loaded with huckleberry, blueberry and Bing cherry and includes a wonderful spice blend of nutmeg and cinnamon. The structure receives a great lift from blueberry juiciness and finishes with tobacco. The Arredondos serve this with Duck Confit or a hearty pasta with a cream sauce featuring pancetta, sautéed oysters and morel mushrooms.
Sigillo Cellars 2018 Petite Sirah, Yakima Valley, $36 (180 cases)
Judges’ notes: There are about 30 styles of wine among the 6,000 cases produced by the Seal family, and they’ve come to rely on Colin Morrell at Lonesome Spring Ranch for their Petite Sirah. Fortunately, the success and following for the big Rhône red at both their Snoqualmie and Chelan tasting rooms prompted the growth of production by about 50 percent from the 2018 vintage. Petite Sirah is far from demur, and the notes of blackberry, blueberry juice, white pepper and anise allow this to line up alongside some of the Northwest’s best examples. Enjoy with marinated lamb, braised beef with sweet spices such as clove or a selection of dark chocolate.
