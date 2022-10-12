Editor's note: Judges for the 2022 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Double Gold Medal status to both of these wines.
Plain Cellars
2018 Cabernet Franc, Yakima Valley, $35 (100 cases)
Judges notes: Bob Sage is into his third decade as a winemaker, and the Western Washington University grad recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of his mountain valley winery along scenic Highway 2 near Plain. They also have a satellite tasting room in Leavenworth off Front Street. This Cabernet Franc — traditionally sourced from Lonesome Spring Ranch — is one for more than just Francophiles. The bouquet of violets and fresh-picked blackberries leads to flavors of black cherry, wild sage and a savory note of roasted eggplant, making for a complex, elegant and food-friendly red.
Rating: 96 points
Accolades: Best of Class
18749 Alpine Acres Road, Leavenworth
(425) 931-7500
703 Highway 2, Leavenworth (entrance on Front Street)
(509) 548-5412
Rio Vista Wines
2021 Estate Sunset on the River, Columbia Valley, $32 (125 cases)
Judges’ notes: The Little family continues to flash its Midas touch with aromatic whites with this bright and balanced blend of Pinot Gris and Gewürztraminer. John Little Jr. has taken over the winemaking from his founding father, and this is a remarkable work that’s true to both grape varieties involved as white peach, pink grapefruit and strawberry/watermelon pop out in a floral and fruity fashion that provides an abundance of juicy acidity to clean up the scant amount of sugar. It was one of five Rio Vista wines to earn a gold medal at this year’s judging.
Rating: 95 points
Accolades: Best of Class
Call the winery or visit its website for current tasting room hours.
24415 Highway 97, Chelan
(509) 682-9713
224 E. Wapato Way, Manson
(509) 687-1179
