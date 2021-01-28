Editor’s note: Judges for the 2020 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to these wines.
Chris Daniel
2016 Ten23 Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley, $35 (34 cases)
Judges’ notes: A graduate of Washington State University’s winemaking program, Chris Daniel Stewart uses Cab to earn another gold medal for his family’s winery in Quincy. Since college, he’s spent much of his young career working in the Napa Valley wine industry, but there’s no sign that he’s lost touch with this Cab loaded with blackberry, black cherry, barrel toast and pipe tobacco. Chocolaty-smooth tannins are a lasting reward. This bottling is from a tiny lot tailored to the Stewart family’s wine club, so the availability of this wine is extremely limited.
2743 Highway 283 North, Quincy
(509) 398-1417
chrisdaniel.wine
Plain Cellars
2016 Petit Verdot, Wahluke Slope, $35 (50 cases)
Judges’ notes: In Washington state, this bold red Bordeaux variety has commanded the highest average price per ton since 2017, and acclaimed efforts by vintners such as Bob Sage at Plain Cellars have played into that. His knowledge of Wahluke Slope fruit has been bolstered by his relationship with Tedd Wildman of StoneTree Vineyard, and the tannin management exemplified here serves as a template. Blueberry and blackberry are joined by black pepper, and the tannins akin to elderberry skins glide nicely into a finish of chocolate.
18749 Alpine Acres Road, Plain
(425) 931-7500
703 Highway 2 (entrance on Front St.), Leavenworth
(509) 548-5412