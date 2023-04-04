Editor's note: Judges for the 2022 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold medal status to both of these wines.
Archibald James Wine and Cider
2019 Sangiovese, Yakima Valley, $36 (75 cases)
91 points (Best of Class)
Judges’ notes: Winemaker Seth Cohen’s recently released wines returned five gold medals and three best-of-class awards during the North Central Washington Wine Awards, including this stellar effort with Sangiovese from Archibald James’ second commercial vintage. Classic racy red fruit tones of raspberry, wild strawberry and red currant are presented with a sense of fullness, thanks to light toast and beveled tannins, making for a fuller-bodies example of Sangiovese that conjures up thoughts of a Super Tuscan.
2019 Estate Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Lake Chelan, $48 (200 cases)
91 points
Judges’ notes: Soon after this stately estate Cab was poured into barrel under the direction of winemaker Ray Sandidge, Tsillan Cellars was announced as the Washington Winery of the Year by the Great Northwest Wine editorial staff. The seven gold medals won by Dr. Bob Jankelson’s team — spanning red, wine and rosé categories — proves that the seasoned vineyard work of Bal Flores and veteran winemaking has continued. Here’s a Cab that transports the senses through big offerings of blackberry, black cherry and cassis. It’s layered, balanced and finishes with hints of tobacco and peppercorns.
