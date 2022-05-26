Purchase Access

Editor’s note: Judges for the 2021 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to both of these wines.

Tsillan Cellars

2020 Estate Riesling, Lake Chelan, $22 (321 cases)

Tsillan Cellars_2020 Riesling.jpg

Tsillan Cellars 2020 Estate Riesling

Judges’ notes: Ray Sandidge, the dean of Lake Chelan winemakers, displayed his versatility during last year’s judging by earning acclaim for his work with Syrah, a historic cool-climate rosé and this predictably delicious Riesling from one of the region’s oldest plantings. The theme is one of orange marmalade, honeysuckle and lavender, capped by balancing citrus notes of lemon pith and orange peel. “A beautiful wine” remarked one judge.

For current tasting room hours call the winery or visit its website.

3875 Highway 97A, Chelan

(509) 682-9463

tsillancellars.com

Sigillo Cellars

2018 Syrah, Yakima Valley, $36 (210 cases)

Sigillo_2018 Syrah.jpg

Sigillo Cellars 2018 Syrah

Judges’ notes: This is a warm-weather example of Syrah, best described as fruit-forward, soft, smooth yet nicely balanced. Blackberry, blueberry and a sprig of mint are splashed by additional touches of vanilla and tobacco. It’s a big favorite at Sigillo’s tasting room in Chelan, which opened three years ago in the historic Lakeside School building on West Woodin Avenue.

For current tasting room hours call the winery or visit its website.

2037 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan

(509) 888-5713

sigillocellars.com



