Editor’s note:Judges for the 2021 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to both of these wines.
Tsillan Cellars
2020 Estate Riesling, Lake Chelan, $22 (321 cases)
Judges’ notes: Ray Sandidge, the dean of Lake Chelan winemakers, displayed his versatility during last year’s judging by earning acclaim for his work with Syrah, a historic cool-climate rosé and this predictably delicious Riesling from one of the region’s oldest plantings. The theme is one of orange marmalade, honeysuckle and lavender, capped by balancing citrus notes of lemon pith and orange peel. “A beautiful wine” remarked one judge.
Judges’ notes: This is a warm-weather example of Syrah, best described as fruit-forward, soft, smooth yet nicely balanced. Blackberry, blueberry and a sprig of mint are splashed by additional touches of vanilla and tobacco. It’s a big favorite at Sigillo’s tasting room in Chelan, which opened three years ago in the historic Lakeside School building on West Woodin Avenue.
