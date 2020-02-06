Editor’s note: Judges awarded both of these wines a Gold Medal in the 2019 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition.

Silvara Cellars

2016 Vintner’s Reserve Red, Columbia Valley, $28

Silvara Cellars 2016 Vintner's Reserve Red Blend

Judges’ note: This blend includes the six classic Bordeaux varieties (including Malbec), which gives this big, sturdy red classic aromas and flavors of black cherry, plum, blackberry, a whisper of vanilla and dark chocolate on the long, ample, smooth finish.

Tasting room open noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday; hours vary seasonally

77 Stage Road, Leavenworth

(509) 548-1000

silvarawine.com

Rocky Pond Winery

2018 Clos CheValle Vineyard Rosé of Pinot Noir, Lake Chelan, $24

Rocky Pond Winery 2018 Rosé of Pinot Noir

Judges’ note: With tasting rooms in Woodinville and in Lake Chelan, these remarkable wines should be easy to find. Plan to visit the winery, if only to take in the beauty of this property. This classic pink wine from estate grapes is as delicious as it is balanced, loaded with aromas and flavors of ripe strawberries, plum, hints of delicate rosewater through the impressively long finish.

Downtown Chelan tasting room open noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and noon to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; hours vary seasonally

212 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan

(509) 888-6335

rockypondwinery.com