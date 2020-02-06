Editor’s note: Judges awarded both of these wines a Gold Medal in the 2019 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition.
Silvara Cellars
2016 Vintner’s Reserve Red, Columbia Valley, $28
Judges’ note: This blend includes the six classic Bordeaux varieties (including Malbec), which gives this big, sturdy red classic aromas and flavors of black cherry, plum, blackberry, a whisper of vanilla and dark chocolate on the long, ample, smooth finish.
Tasting room open noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday; hours vary seasonally
77 Stage Road, Leavenworth
(509) 548-1000
Rocky Pond Winery
2018 Clos CheValle Vineyard Rosé of Pinot Noir, Lake Chelan, $24
Judges’ note: With tasting rooms in Woodinville and in Lake Chelan, these remarkable wines should be easy to find. Plan to visit the winery, if only to take in the beauty of this property. This classic pink wine from estate grapes is as delicious as it is balanced, loaded with aromas and flavors of ripe strawberries, plum, hints of delicate rosewater through the impressively long finish.
Downtown Chelan tasting room open noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and noon to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; hours vary seasonally
212 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan
(509) 888-6335