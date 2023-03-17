Editor's note: Judges for the 2022 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold medal status to both of these wines.
Stemilt Creek Winery
2019 Caring Passion Merlot, Columbia Valley, $26 (300 cases)
92 points (Best of Class)
Judges’ notes: The late founder of Stemilt Creek receives a fitting tribute with this estate Merlot that’s grown by fourth-generation farmer Kyle Mathison. There’s a beautiful layering of fruit akin to blackberry, cherries and plum, and the tannin management by winemaker Seth Cohen during his first crush at Stemilt Creek shows skill. It offers a sense of fullness on the palate while still providing supple tannins and a medium-long finish, resulting in an easy-drinking Merlot.
110 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee
(509) 665-3485
Tipsy Canyon Winery
2019 Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley, $45 (206 cases)
92 points
Judges’ comments: The Garvin family worked with three area vineyards — nearby Amos Rome in Manson and sites on opposite sides of the Columbia River in Double D and Native River — for this expression of Cabernet Sauvignon. Those efforts pay dividends with a solid core of dense and dark fruit akin to black plum, blackberry and black cherry. The high-riding tannins bring thoughts of biting into a plump black currant as the chai spice profile and level of toast show a skillful integration of barrel — and fruit that will continue to offer more in years to come.
270 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson
(509) 741-5501
Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213
World staff writer
