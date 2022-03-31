Wines of the Week

Editor’s note:Judges for the 2021 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to both of these wines.
Ancestry Cellars
2017 Provocant, Columbia Valley, $30 (511 cases)
Judges’ notes: A red blend with an approach that teeters between Bordeaux’s Left and Right Bank, third-generation winemaker Jason Morin has crafted a complex and complete wine using a melange of Cabernet Sauvignon (40%), Merlot (40%), Malbec (8%), Cabernet Franc (8%) and Petit Verdot. Alluring aromas of dark cherry, plum, rose petal and cedar are mirrored on the palate with a focus on plum jam and black cherry, framed by soft tannins and a juiciness that shows integration, complexity and age-worthiness. This ranks among his largest production wines, so it should be readily available at either his Lake Chelan tasting room in Manson or at the new Woodin Creek development in Woodinville.
2020 Riesling, Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley, $9.99 (846 cases)
Judges’ notes: This Riesling charmed the judges with its approach akin to fruit cocktail in a wine glass. It’s fully loaded with white peach, apricot and Bosc pear, joined by passion fruit and even Maraschino cherry. There’s an incredible lusciousness, and the touch of residual sugar comes with a bright pop of acidity in the finish. It’s among the four gold medals crafted by Victor Palencia with Jones family fruit — two for white wines and two for big reds, which displays the diversity of their portfolio.
