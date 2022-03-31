Wines of the Week

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK
NCW Wine Awards logo

Editor’s note: Judges for the 2021 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to both of these wines.

Ancestry Cellars

2017 Provocant, Columbia Valley, $30 (511 cases)

Ancestry Cellars_2017 Provocant.jpg

Ancestry Cellars 2017 Provocant

Judges’ notes: A red blend with an approach that teeters between Bordeaux’s Left and Right Bank, third-generation winemaker Jason Morin has crafted a complex and complete wine using a melange of Cabernet Sauvignon (40%), Merlot (40%), Malbec (8%), Cabernet Franc (8%) and Petit Verdot. Alluring aromas of dark cherry, plum, rose petal and cedar are mirrored on the palate with a focus on plum jam and black cherry, framed by soft tannins and a juiciness that shows integration, complexity and age-worthiness. This ranks among his largest production wines, so it should be readily available at either his Lake Chelan tasting room in Manson or at the new Woodin Creek development in Woodinville.

For current tasting room hours, call the winery or visit its website.

50 Wapato Way, Manson

(509) 741-9006

ancestrycellars.com

Jones of Washington

2020 Riesling, Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley, $9.99 (846 cases)

Jones of Washington 2020 Riesling

Jones of Washington 2020 Riesling

Judges’ notes: This Riesling charmed the judges with its approach akin to fruit cocktail in a wine glass. It’s fully loaded with white peach, apricot and Bosc pear, joined by passion fruit and even Maraschino cherry. There’s an incredible lusciousness, and the touch of residual sugar comes with a bright pop of acidity in the finish. It’s among the four gold medals crafted by Victor Palencia with Jones family fruit — two for white wines and two for big reds, which displays the diversity of their portfolio.

For current tasting room hours call the winery or visit its website.

Quincy Public Market

1004 F St. SW, Quincy

(509) 787-8108

Pybus Public Market

7 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee

(509) 888-0809

jonesofwashington.com

Wines of the Week
Wines of the Week
Wines of the Week
Wines of the Week


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?