Editor’s note: Judges awarded both of these wines a Double Gold Medal in the 2019 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition.

Plain Cellars

2016 Malbec, Yakima Valley, $28

Judges’ note: Through the years, this small producer near Leavenworth has proven itself, especially with this big red wine. Owner/winemaker Bob Sage crafted this beauty, which reveals notes of cocoa powder, smoky notes and a dusty, inviting finish. Backed with firm tannins, this is balanced with generous dark fruit flavors and highlighted with bright acidity.

Winery tasting room open noon to 6 p.m. Saturday; hours vary seasonally

18749 Alpine Acres Road, Plain

(425) 931-7500

Leavenworth tasting room open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily; hours vary seasonally

703 Highway 2 (Front Street entrance), Leavenworth

plaincellars.com

Martin-Scott Winery

2018 Sauvignon Blanc, Horse Heaven Hills, $18

Martin-Scott Winery 2018 Sauvignon Blanc

Judges’ note: Under the direction of winemaker and owner Mike Scott, this small producer in East Wenatchee brought in grapes from the Horse Heaven Hills to craft this sleek and delicious white that offers complex aromas of smoke, grapefruit and citrus, all backed with perfect acidity.

Tasting room open noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday

3400 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee

(509) 886-4596

martinscottwinery.com