Editor’s note: Judges awarded both of these wines a Double Gold Medal in the 2019 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition.
Plain Cellars
2016 Malbec, Yakima Valley, $28
Judges’ note: Through the years, this small producer near Leavenworth has proven itself, especially with this big red wine. Owner/winemaker Bob Sage crafted this beauty, which reveals notes of cocoa powder, smoky notes and a dusty, inviting finish. Backed with firm tannins, this is balanced with generous dark fruit flavors and highlighted with bright acidity.
Winery tasting room open noon to 6 p.m. Saturday; hours vary seasonally
18749 Alpine Acres Road, Plain
(425) 931-7500
Leavenworth tasting room open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily; hours vary seasonally
703 Highway 2 (Front Street entrance), Leavenworth
Martin-Scott Winery
2018 Sauvignon Blanc, Horse Heaven Hills, $18
Judges’ note: Under the direction of winemaker and owner Mike Scott, this small producer in East Wenatchee brought in grapes from the Horse Heaven Hills to craft this sleek and delicious white that offers complex aromas of smoke, grapefruit and citrus, all backed with perfect acidity.
Tasting room open noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday
3400 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee
(509) 886-4596