Editor’s note: Judges for the 2020 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to these wines.
Milbrandt Vineyards
2018 Estate Chardonnay, Ancient Lakes of the Columbia Valley, $24 (1,000 cases)
Judges’ notes: A product of Kendall Mix’s second vintage with the Milbrandt family, this is a stellar example of how Evergreen Vineyard allows winemakers to chase a style of Chardonnay that’s a bit reminiscent of Chablis. There were no new French barrels involved for the nine months of fermentation, only second- and third-fill casks, which makes for a lingerie approach to oak. Lees stirring each month builds a slightly rounded body that allows for complex notes of orchard blossom, Gala apple, pineapple and apricot with a delicious finish of Asian pear. Enjoy with empanadas and tacos.
707 Highway 2, Unit D, Leavenworth
(509) 888-4636
Stemilt Creek Winery
2017 A Day’s Work Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley, $28 (239 cases)
Judges’ notes: The Mathisons, the historic fruit-growing family behind Stemilt Creek Winery, have shined with their estate vineyard, among the highest elevation plantings in the state. There’s plum, graham cracker and toast in the nose, which leads to a long thread of blackberry and blueberry flavors that finish long with touches of cherry, chocolate and sage.
110 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee
(509) 665-3485
Goose Ridge Estate Vineyards
2017 Cellar Select Artist Series “Red-Tailed Hawk” Reserve Red Wine, Columbia Valley, $50 (759 cases)
Judges’ notes: Cabernet Sauvignon leads this blend by Andrew Wilson, who has 2,200 acres of Monson family vineyards to choose from. Black cherry, cassis and plum pick up secondary notes of violets, menthol and saddle leather. It reveals layers of complexity as it sits in the glass.
920 Front St., Unit B3, Leavenworth
(509) 470-8676