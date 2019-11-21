Editor’s note: Judges awarded both of these wines a Gold Medal in the 2019 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition.
Eagle Creek Winery
2017 Barbera, Columbia Valley, $46
Judges’ note: This winery just outside Leavenworth crafted this delicious Barbera, a ripe red from Italy’s Piedamonte region. It’s a big, juicy red with notes of blueberry, cherry and plum, all backed up with impressive acidity, hints of vanilla and dried meats on the finish.
Winery tasting room open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday from May through October
10037 Eagle Creek Road, Leavenworth
(509) 888-0299
d’Vinery tasting room open noon to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
617-4A Front St., Leavenworth
(509) 888-0299
Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery
2015 Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Mountain, $60
Judges’ note: Red Mountain, a ridge in the eastern Yakima Valley, is renowned for high-end Cab, such as this one from winemaker Doug Brazil. With big aromas followed by flavors that will remind you of a left bank Bordeaux blend with notes of dried herbs, dried cherries backed by mild tannins.
Winery tasting room open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday
1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee
(509) 667-9663
Leavenworth tasting room open noon to 6 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday; noon to 8 p.m. Thursday; and noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
636 Front St., Leavenworth
(509) 888-2108