Editor’s note: Judges for the 2022 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to both of these wines.
Stemilt Creek Winery
2019 Boss Lady, Columbia Valley, $32 (160 cases)
– 93 points
Judges’ notes: Seth Cohen’s résumé in the academic world includes launching the enology program for Appalachian State University. Not long after, winemaking and cider production brought him and his wife back to the Pacific Northwest. One of his papers at the North Carolina school focused on mouthfeel and texture, and this Syrah-driven blend got a lofty grade from judges in Wenatchee. Ironically, one of them noted, “This has all the textbook things you want from a Syrah — some leather, lots of really ripe blackberry juiciness and a plum approach.” There’s also a bit of licorice, sarsaparilla and earthiness. It’s bound by balance.
Judges’ notes: Grenache isn’t an easy grape to grow, but it makes for a delicious drink, whether it gets the top billing in the Rhône-inspired GSM blends with Syrah and Mourvèdre or as a standalone bottling such as this one by Victor Palencia. He’s earned a reputation for both GSMs and Grenache under his eponymous brand, so it makes sense that he’s produced another gold medal for the Jones family from their Unit 11B Vineyard east of Mattawa. It leans Old World rather than New with its savory, minty and leathery greeting that gathers up a variety of cherries on the nice and peppery palate, finishing with a sense of smoky and cured meats.
