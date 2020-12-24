Editor’s note: Judges for the 2020 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Double Gold Medal status to these wines. The Malaga Springs 2019 Sauvignon Blanc also earned Best of Class status.
Martin-Scott Winery
2017 Montepulciano, Columbia Valley, $31 (70 cases)
Judges’ notes: In many instances throughout Italy, Montepulciano is blended with Sangiovese. Mike Scott doesn’t do that with his, which he grows next to Tempranillo on his Needlerock Vineyard overlooking the Columbia River, just upstream from Rock Island Dam. Charming notes of cherries and plum include violets and rosewood. It turns to black and blue fruit on the palate where its delicious structure comes with a long finish of blood orange, making it a remarkable interpretation of the variety. Suggested pairings range from poultry, lasagna, couscous with beef, veggie pizza and gyros. Cheeses that the Scott family enjoys Montepulciano with include Crottin, Edam, Havarti, Manchego and Pecorino. At Visconti’s restaurant, they pair it with a ribeye, linguine in a pomodoro sauce and roasted potatoes.
3400 10th St. SE, East Wenatchee
(509) 885-5485
Malaga Springs
2019 Sauvignon Blanc, Columbia Valley, $20 (100 cases)
Judges’ notes: He’s spent much of his life as a commercial fisherman in Alaska’s Bristol Bay, but after sampling this Sauvignon Blanc, one might wonder if Al Mathews has been taking trips to New Zealand, too. It brings an array of descriptors, ranging from anise and gooseberry to apricot and pineapple amid an elegant structure that’s balanced and lovely. He’s earned multiple gold medals in this judging previously, so this is not a lucky cast into a cloudy bay.
3450 Cathedral Rock Road, Malaga
(509) 679-0152