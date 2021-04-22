Editor’s note: Judges for the 2020 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to these wines.
Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery
2016 Tre Amori, Columbia Valley, $42.9 (230 cases)
Judges’ notes: The Brazils earned five gold medals for red wine during this judging, and Tre Amori represents their take on age-worthy, Super Tuscan-inspired wines by blending Cabernet Sauvignon with Sangiovese. It’s complex, yet approachable and balanced from front to end, engaging the nose with blackberry, plum and sage. Those same black and blue fruit flavors are loaded onto the palate, along with a dusting of cocoa powder and the long juicy finish that Sangio supplies. Enjoy with osso buco or flatbreads.
For current tasting room hours, call the winery or visit its website.
1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee
(509) 667-9463
636 Front St., Leavenworth
(509) 888-2108
Martin-Scott Winery
2018 Sauvignon Blanc, Horse Heaven Hills, $20 (65 cases)
Judges’ notes: This Wenatchee Valley producer takes a long trip downstream along the Columbia River to the Horse Heaven Hills for these white grapes, which allow Mike Scott to present an off-dry expression with Bartlett pear, gooseberry pie and petrol with a hint of grassiness that adds to the complexity and helps tighten up the finish. Serve well-chilled with a bowl of spicy pho or hot wings.
For current tasting room hours, call the winery or visit its website.
3400 10th St. SE, East Wenatchee
(509) 885-5485