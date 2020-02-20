Editor’s note: Judges awarded both of these wines a Gold Medal in the 2019 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition.
Crayelle Cellars
2017 Gabriel’s Horn, Columbia Valley, $29
Judges’ note: This classic Aussie blend of Cab and Syrah from winemaker Craig Mitrakul shows off aromas and flavors of black currants, plum, blackberry and vanilla, all backed with impressive structure and a bit of chocolate and toast on the finish.
Tasting room open 3:30 to 7 p.m. Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday; hours vary seasonally
15 N. Second St., Suite 103, Wenatchee
(509) 393-1996
WineGirl Wines
2018 Reserve Rosé, Columbia Valley, $32
Judges’ note: It’s becoming abundantly clear that Washington’s best rosés are made from Sangiovese grapes, and this pink wine from a winery on the north shore of Lake Chelan is no exception, with aromas of black cherry, strawberry and black pepper giving way to suave flavors of strawberries and cream and red licorice. It’s all backed with bright acidity, making this the perfect foil for chef’s salad, scallops, roasted turkey or a sunset on the back porch at the end of a long summer day.
Manson tasting room open noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; hours vary seasonally
222 E. Wapato Way, Manson
(509) 293-9679
Leavenworth tasting room open 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, 1 to 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday; hours vary seasonally
217 8th St., Leavenworth
(509) 393-4125