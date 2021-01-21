Editor’s note: Judges for the 2020 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to these wines. Both earned Best of Class status.
Errant Cellars
2015 Cabernet Franc, Ancient Lakes of the Columbia Valley, $24 (65 cases)
Judges’ notes: Before she launched her brand, Megan Couture worked three harvests at Beaumont Cellars, known for crafting some of the best examples of Cabernet Franc in the state. With that time on her winemaking résumé, this B-O-C bottling gives Francophiles another reason to visit Quincy. In terms of its vintage, it’s a bit older, yet it’s still remarkably youthful. Chalk that up to it being grown in a slightly cooler region during a historically hot vintage. There’s a wonderful spice box quality behind the clean and savory red fruit profile that leaves space for a hint of herbs, in this case sage, that fans of Franc look for. Enjoy with a loaf of Bacon Jalapeño Cheddar bread from This & That Catering.
For current tasting room hours, call the winery or visit its website.
15 B St. SE, Quincy
(509) 794-2030
Chateau Faire Le Pont
2016 Merlot, Columbia Valley, $34.99 (118 cases)
Judges’ notes: It’s a shame that this grape has gotten a bad rap ever since “Sideways” made a splash on the big screen in 2004, but Doug Brazil is doing his best to bring back the buzz that Washington Merlot deserves. This is loaded with Chelan cherries, cassis and nutmeg, backed by an enjoyable tannin structure and pomegranate juiciness that creates a full palate and an age-worthy example.
1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee
(509) 667-9463
636 Front St., Leavenworth
(509) 888-2108