Editor's note: Judges for the 2022 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold medal status to both of these wines.
Cave B Estate Winery
Cave B Estate Winery
2019 Cuvèe du Soleil, Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley, $50 (180 cases)
92 points
Judges’ comments: Inspired by the Right Bank of Bordeaux, chef-turned-winemaker Freddy Arredondo leads this stylish blend with Merlot (38%), followed by Cabernet Sauvignon (25%), Malbec (25%) and Cabernet Franc — all coming off the vines planted by in-laws Dr. Vince and Carol Bryan. It’s a wine loaded with plum, cola, sarsaparilla and sweet herbs, framed by skillfully managed tannins and balanced juiciness.
348 Silica Road NW, Quincy
(509) 785-3500
14356 Woodinville-Redmond Road NE, Redmond
(425) 949-7152
Tsillan Cellars
2020 Estate Riesling, Lake Chelan, $28 (321 cases)
92 points
Judges’ comments: When he began looking into the future of winegrowing in the Lake Chelan valley, experts told Dr. Bob Jankelson that cool-climate white grapes would be about the extent of his prospects. It’s not as natural these days to tend Riesling during this string of warm vintages, but longtime vineyard manager Bal Flores handles it with aplomb. This one conjures up thoughts of cotton candy, fruit cocktail, gardenia and the trail of petrol that Riesling lovers embrace. Flavors are focused on nectarine, apricot and lemon juice as the structure steers away from the sweetness that the nose teases at. It’s consumer-friendly yet plays well with food such as chicken Pad Thai, yellow curry dishes, fresh spring rolls or a bowl of spicy pho.
3875 Highway 97A, Chelan
(509) 682-9463
19255 Woodinville-Snohomish Road NE, #3, Woodinville
(425) 482-5976
