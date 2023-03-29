WENATCHEE — High school student artists were awarded best of show and honorable mention March 18 for the 44th annual Regional High School Art Show on display at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, through April 8.

230309-go-highschoolartshow 04.JPG

Sue Gavin, right, Wenatchee, and her daughter Lotia Zahnder admire an art piece by Cashmere High School tenth grade student Leandro Lopez-Rosario at the 44th Regional High School Art Show at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center on Saturday. The piece, like a few others, were recognized for Best in Show. The art show began March 4 and lasts through April 8.

Voting was open to the public for nominations of People’s Choice Award, one of which went to Sterling Junior High ninth grade student Lucy Korzh for the oil painting, “Ode to My Ukrainian Grandparents.”



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

