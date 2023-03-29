Sue Gavin, right, Wenatchee, and her daughter Lotia Zahnder admire an art piece by Cashmere High School tenth grade student Leandro Lopez-Rosario at the 44th Regional High School Art Show at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center on Saturday. The piece, like a few others, were recognized for Best in Show. The art show began March 4 and lasts through April 8.
WENATCHEE — High school student artists were awarded best of show and honorable mention March 18 for the 44th annual Regional High School Art Show on display at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, through April 8.
Voting was open to the public for nominations of People’s Choice Award, one of which went to Sterling Junior High ninth grade student Lucy Korzh for the oil painting, “Ode to My Ukrainian Grandparents.”
Korzh said on the phone that the painting took two months to make because it was "really tedious. It (painting) helps me to be more patient with mistakes.”
The painting is of the Motherland Monument at nighttime with missiles behind it in Kiev, Ukraine, where she spent summers with her grandparents, she said. She wants to share her feelings with others through her artwork, she added.
Other People's Choice Award winners included Cashmere High School's Maite Madsen for "Decomposition" and Elle Seidenstecker for "A Drive in October," as well as Eastmont High School's Austin Sotherland with "Classic."
This year’s judges were Greg Schlanger, chair of the Art + Design Department at Central Washington University, and three Wenatchee-based artists: Sheratt DeLong, Karen Dawn Dean and Dan McConnell.
The art show is sponsored by the North Central Educational Service District in partnership with the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Best of Show
These 15 works will move on to the state show, with judging beginning next week:
Bridgeport High School
“Tread” by Freddy Parbol
Cascade High School
“Moody Lady” by Isabel Bentsen
“Under Water” by Lauren Haiduc
Cashmere High School
“Definitions” by Jayden Anderson
“The End of the Race” by Mykla Smith
“O.B.E.D” by Aztlan Oropeza-Garcia
“The Moronic Squad” by Leandro Lopez-Rosario
“Stevie” by Stevie Garrison
Okanogan High School
“Self-Conscious Radiance” by Lilianna Tixta
Oroville High School
“Tiger” by Anthony Herrick
Tonasket High School
“McRibb” by Maria Timm
“Nature Morte” by Noemie Guillou
Wenatchee High School
“Cybernetic Theater” by Jesus Gonzalez Gutierrez
“The Last Struggle” by Anna Hirsch
“Chaos & Slumber” by Wyatt Lester
Honorable Mentions
Bridgeport High School
“Star Ball” by Evelyn Jimenez
“Presentation" by Jonathan Herrera
Cascade High School
“Jarrod the Giraffe” by Reese Mathers
Cashmere High School
“Decomposition” by Maite Madsen
Lake Chelan High School
“Stehekin” by Macie Cowan
Okanogan High School
“Home” by Christian Sandoval
“Still Waters” by Grace Berthelson
“Earth & Water” by Manolo Ornelas-Gomez
Quincy High School
“Red Ranch” by Aaron Royer
Tonasket High School
“Breaking Point” by Carol Lee Ann Manglona
Warden High School
“Doberman Daydream” by Jayna Noble
Wenatchee High School
“Viability” by Anessa Hanson
“The Scream of Silence” by Hailey Harvill
“The Rose That Never Dies” by Katie Avey
“Strawberry Cow” by Angel Frias
“Two Mountains” by Kai Muller
Central Washington University scholarship
Below are the students who will receive tuition waivers at CWU. These students were selected by Gregg Schlanger, chair of Art + Design at CWU.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone