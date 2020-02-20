WINTHROP — Long-time Methow Valley resident Geof Childs has received the American Alpine Club’s 2020 H. Adams Carter Literary Award, which honors those who have contributed extensively to mountain literature.
Childs, who has been climbing and writing about climbing since the early 1970s, is the author of “Stone Palaces,” a collection of essays and fiction published by Mountaineers Books in 2000. He also is a long-time contributing editor to Rock & Ice magazine.
In citing Childs’ contributions to mountaineering literature, the club noted that during the past 40 years his depiction of climbing, whether in fact or fiction, has remained consistently “ ... insightful, true and beautiful.”
Duane Raleigh, publisher and editor of Rock & Ice magazine, went on further to describe Childs book as "the best climbing book I've read — ever.”
The award, established in 1986, is named for Carter, a mountaineer, language teacher and editor of the American Alpine Journal for 35 years.
Childs lives with his wife Diane in Winthrop.