WENATCHEE – Wedding gowns and tuxedos, photographers and flowers, Champagne walls and catering ... NCW Bridal Premierè has been a one-stop shop for wedding planners and engaged couples for 38 years.
This year’s bridal show is on Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Town Toyota Center, 1300 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee.
Many of North Central Washington’s bridal and wedding professionals will be available to speak to, answer questions and assist with business details for rentals, purchases and contracts.
The event features services and products such as wedding and reception venues, wedding planners, wedding gowns, bridesmaids’ dresses, tuxedos, floral, bakery and cakes, catering, wineries, jewelry, photographers, disc jockeys, videography, health and fitness, specialty event rentals and more.
The NCW Bridal Premierè is organized by Katrina Anderson of Katrina’s Wedding Boutique. The event outgrew the Red Lion Hotel Wenatchee City Center, and then the Wenatchee Convention Center, before moving back to the Town Toyota Center last year. Previously, it hadn’t been held at the TTC since 2011.
Anderson said that 50 businesses would be represented this year.
Her spring dress collection has just arrived and will be displayed on mannequins and live models at the Katrina’s Wedding Boutique booth. She bought the store from her mother Darlene Curtis — who’d named it after her daughter — after going to the Art and Fashion Institute of Seattle for a degree in Apparel Occupation and Marketing and then returning to Wenatchee.
Along with weddings, planners of other special events might be interested in attending the show, said Anderson, such as for “anniversaries, birthdays, graduation, anything for any kind of event, really.”
Luana’s Beauty Lounge will have a booth featuring bridal hair and makeup services. Owner Ivy Bailey said a full-service bridal prep package could include “things like facials, massage, eyelash services and spray tanning for the ultimate bridal glow.”
At the NCW Bridal Premierè, expect limousines, catering, bartenders, photo booths and novelty designs. The business LITE rents decorative letters that light up to display messages such as “Will You Marry Me,” “LOVE,” and even “Oh Baby” for baby showers. Events planner Knots with Style will be featuring a Champagne wall and a flower wall at the show.
Some businesses, like Deb’s Delights in Chelan, have participated in the Bridal Premierè for many years. Owner Debi Clark said it has been at least 10 years for her cake decorating business to be in it, and that she stays busy with weddings in the summer.
Anderson said the event is full of “qualified vendors, really good. Completely have faith and trust in them.”
“People are in love all the time,” said Anderson, “but it’s extra fun when it’s springtime.”
