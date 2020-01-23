Autumn Doucet’s weekly chores growing up — as the only girl in her family — included dusting her mother’s carved wooden bed frame.
She credits her interest in classical wood carving to those elaborate curves and reeded posts.
“Beautifully carved works always inspired in me the desire to make them,” she said.
She turned the desire into reality, earning national accolades for her work since then.
She and about a dozen other woodworkers will showcase their skills this weekend as part of the NCW Woodworkers Guild Exhibition at Pybus Public Market.
The event is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in the market’s indoor concourse. The exhibitors are all members of the organization that formed two years ago to bring together those who share a love of woodworking, offering camaraderie and the opportunity to exchange woodworking know-how. Steve Voorhies, a founding guild member and event organizer, said the guild’s newsletter goes to about 40 people in the region, a mix of amateurs and professional furniture and cabinet makers. About half of those attend monthly meetings.
“Our members are very excited about the opportunity to show the public the high quality of wood working that is done in our community,” he said. “I think the public will be impressed.”
The exhibited works include rocking chairs, travel boxes, bowls, stools and tables, a display stand and toys, a bookcase and side table, and more. Voorhies estimates about two-thirds of the pieces were made in the past year.
Members also are showing off a series of small kitchen tables created for and donated to Serve Wenatchee Valley for families in need. Each table has its own design, working within dimensions and specifications recommended by the nonprofit, including being not too large, with removable legs so they can be transported inside a car.
Doucet is also providing woodcarving demonstrations at the event to show how fun and challenging the craft can be.
“It is an undertaking that requires practice, persistence, patience and a good teacher,” she said.
She was inspired by the “creative genius” of marquetry masters Silas Koph and Patrick Edwards, as well as woodcarver Alexander Grabovotskiy.
“None of those are household names, but in their respective woodworking communities, they are heroes of the era,” Doucet said.
The demonstration, in a way, is out of the ordinary.
“For me, woodworking and woodcarving are solitary, creative pursuits,” she said. But she wants to share the satisfaction, pleasure and wonder that comes with it.
“The challenges of fine woodworking and classical wood carving begin with conception of an idea and continue through every phase until completion,” she said. “Each step demands a decision — what wood to use, what dimensions, what joinery, how to work in harmony with the issue of continuing wood movement. Each small decision can carry the potential for success or — instead of saying failure — a new lesson learned.”
Doucet has a few of those under her belt.
“My biggest failure was my first woodcarving,” she said. “I seriously considered giving up on the endeavor, but finding online tutelage saved the day. The most important lesson I learned from that experience was to persevere through my self-doubt. I learned to slow down and take it one step at a time, one skill-building step upon another.”